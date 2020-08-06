Staying hot and humid to end the week

Listen to the content of this post:

It took a while for scattered storms to finally fire up across Middle Georgia this afternoon, and when they did, most of us still stayed dry.

Through the day tomorrow I expect a similar set up, but with storms likely firing up a little earlier than today.

A lingering stationary boundary will help spark showers and storms while keeping the humidity in Middle Georgia.

Highs will once again soar to the upper 90’s across the area, with “feels like” temps in the 100’s.



Despite rain chances every day this weekend, feels like temps will be staying in the 100’s.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are going to be outdoors this weekend (yeah, I know I sound like a broken record at this point).



The weekend is very much a copy and paste forecast from this week, but by the start of next week, expect a small cool down thanks to increasing chances of widespread cloud cover and some rainy days.