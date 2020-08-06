Two Fort Valley State University students test positive for COVID-19

According to Vice President for Student Affairs Jesse Kane, both students are asymptomatic and under the care of medical providers.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University reports two students have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a letter from the Vice President for Student Affairs, the two upperclassmen tested positive after returning to campus early in support of their leadership duties.

Vice President Jesse Kane’s letter goes on to say both students are asymptomatic and under the care of medical providers. And the students have been restricted to a designated quarantine space on campus for isolation.

As a precaution, three other students who shared a residence hall suite with one of the COVID-19 positive students have also been placed in quarantine.

Fort Valley students start school on August 10th. According to FVSU COVID-19 protocols everyone is required to wear a face covering on campus and social distancing measures are in place. Click here to read the full FVSU Return to Campus Plan.

