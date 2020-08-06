UPDATE (Thursday, August 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 204,895 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 619 3334.95 19 63
Atkinson 306 3673.47 2 39
Bacon 424 3717.99 6 34
Baker 63 2021.82 3 13
Baldwin 1010 2273.34 38 102
Banks 255 1276.15 3 40
Barrow 1214 1405.37 32 171
Bartow 1772 1599.7 61 216
Ben Hill 388 2331.03 3 36
Berrien 279 1447.4 0 12
Bibb 3395 2231.35 66 585
Bleckley 166 1293.04 6 18
Brantley 238 1239.45 4 15
Brooks 380 2416.23 18 47
Bryan 608 1553.52 9 53
Bulloch 1175 1478.6 14 83
Burke 437 1955.96 7 56
Butts 476 1890.84 37 42
Calhoun 200 3166.06 6 41
Camden 713 1322.23 4 22
Candler 243 2242.32 4 9
Carroll 1811 1507.67 47 126
Catoosa 593 862.28 9 44
Charlton 403 3041.28 3 17
Chatham 5441 1862.23 74 485
Chattahoochee 734 6828.54 1 10
Chattooga 231 932.73 3 8
Cherokee 3155 1183.35 58 316
Clarke 1894 1459.4 18 126
Clay 85 2977.23 2 6
Clayton 4790 1571.33 103 503
Clinch 181 2719.35 4 15
Cobb 12718 1608.68 313 1350
Coffee 1416 3289.81 25 202
Colquitt 1521 3350.74 22 113
Columbia 2088 1316.26 21 124
Cook 426 2443.08 6 44
Coweta 1425 937.49 22 96
Crawford 100 817.8 0 12
Crisp 370 1660.01 14 56
Dade 121 748.67 1 6
Dawson 335 1239.78 3 46
Decatur 728 2765.75 10 59
DeKalb 13237 1668.91 234 1581
Dodge 201 986.02 3 15
Dooly 245 1828.36 14 47
Dougherty 2661 2959.79 170 551
Douglas 2493 1641.15 50 313
Early 355 3498.92 31 32
Echols 217 5467.37 2 7
Effingham 684 1068.32 1 44
Elbert 339 1789.39 1 17
Emanuel 459 2025.24 9 35
Evans 236 2208.29 1 12
Fannin 303 1151.22 3 30
Fayette 1047 890.73 26 63
Floyd 1388 1389.17 17 87
Forsyth 2084 825.32 22 203
Franklin 390 1671.74 5 30
Fulton 19230 1749.48 410 1835
Gilmer 571 1817.49 4 53
Glascock 24 793.39 0 3
Glynn 2422 2814.74 42 185
Gordon 1106 1905.29 23 73
Grady 453 1845.97 5 64
Greene 287 1533.37 11 33
Gwinnett 18854 1941.42 244 2077
Habersham 1102 2406.11 48 160
Hall 5847 2833.55 88 718
Hancock 298 3637.25 34 45
Haralson 206 670.53 6 19
Harris 637 1835.1 16 70
Hart 284 1087.83 4 40
Heard 139 1123.69 4 9
Henry 3184 1327.41 44 150
Houston 1871 1191.42 51 254
Irwin 159 1685.57 1 23
Jackson 1017 1361.45 13 98
Jasper 149 1049.37 1 11
Jeff Davis 418 2759.44 8 23
Jefferson 469 3062.76 7 54
Jenkins 236 2751.87 24 45
Johnson 231 2391.06 11 44
Jones 293 1024.8 3 29
Lamar 257 1328.37 11 29
Lanier 213 2057.77 4 15
Laurens 828 1750.68 8 75
Lee 527 1758.37 22 84
Liberty 676 1092.01 3 56
Lincoln 132 1624.62 4 19
Long 114 572.43 1 4
Lowndes 3077 2610.33 37 141
Lumpkin 320 946.69 6 52
Macon 176 1355.1 10 39
Madison 371 1229.41 5 42
Marion 147 1772.58 4 15
McDuffie 317 1467.8 10 49
McIntosh 164 1125.83 2 12
Meriwether 373 1774.5 6 47
Miller 135 2342.12 0 7
Mitchell 634 2874.5 41 123
Monroe 441 1590.51 25 57
Montgomery 146 1582.83 1 16
Morgan 246 1285.4 0 13
Murray 564 1400.86 2 34
Muscogee 4514 2355.63 90 480
Newton 1693 1506.84 35 191
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15595 0 84 405
Oconee 418 1001.51 15 43
Oglethorpe 201 1318.9 7 28
Paulding 1578 914.56 21 123
Peach 359 1311.42 12 66
Pickens 341 1017 5 31
Pierce 387 1980.05 6 41
Pike 200 1060.45 4 18
Polk 743 1708.75 11 37
Pulaski 90 826.22 2 11
Putnam 401 1832.31 17 43
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 203 1195.1 3 32
Randolph 266 3938.41 26 41
Richmond 3984 1969.94 87 392
Rockdale 1242 1307.92 17 169
Schley 58 1099.53 1 8
Screven 185 1330.94 9 27
Seminole 180 2211.3 5 19
Spalding 893 1292.14 41 121
Stephens 588 2233.36 12 71
Stewart 254 4144.23 5 51
Sumter 742 2523.9 56 173
Talbot 133 2159.79 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 466 1833.85 1 33
Taylor 78 980.15 2 14
Telfair 273 1745.08 7 24
Terrell 296 3495.93 30 67
Thomas 1057 2378.97 41 130
Tift 1297 3176.59 35 173
Toombs 699 2590.52 7 54
Towns 124 1030.41 1 17
Treutlen 107 1566.85 3 17
Troup 2238 3178.35 67 253
Turner 237 2934.62 18 38
Twiggs 106 1310.91 3 23
Union 242 955.2 7 41
Unknown 2472 0 9 86
Upson 496 1887.58 46 57
Walker 635 912.23 16 30
Walton 1044 1089.61 39 115
Ware 1113 3104.34 25 108
Warren 62 1190.02 1 20
Washington 448 2206.68 2 30
Wayne 701 2338.69 7 52
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 87 1100.01 1 3
White 320 1007.62 5 53
Whitfield 3358 3208.12 28 163
Wilcox 176 2002.28 18 39
Wilkes 183 1827.44 3 22
Wilkinson 201 2253.62 10 38
Worth 440 2184.49 23 75
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,958,817 (1,724,762 reported molecular tests; 234,055 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 204,895* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,026 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

