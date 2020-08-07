|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dashboard U.S. and NewTown Macon transform downtown alleyways into a work of art.
The Showcase is called Bright City. It’s where local artists create photographs depicting what makes Macon a unique community. Photos are displayed along the second street alleyway from Poplar to Mulberry Street.
Resident Khalil Blount loves seeing what Maconites can do, and says this community has so much to offer.
“A sense of how many different styles, of how much talent that is in the city definitely puts a spotlight on people you’ve never heard of. And each spot in front of the photos let you know the name of the artist and they’re also out here during this event,” said Blount.
You can view the alleyway installation until next August.