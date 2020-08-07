County leaders open Second Street Corridor

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Part of the Second Street Corridor, which has been closed since 2016, is now finished.

County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to open the new bridge and road that connects I-75 and I-16 via Second Street.

According to a news release, the project was improved and designated as the Vision Block for the Corridor to show people what the entire street will look like.

Mayor Robert Reichert says Macon-Bibb residents can now visit the area that was planned nearly 10 years ago.

“We have been working on this connection for many years, and I’m delighted that we get to celebrate the connection we identified as being a major part of our Downtown’s and surrounding neighborhood’s revitalization,” says Mayor Reichert. “We are bringing our neighborhoods, shops, restaurants, government services, and entertainment district closer together with a bikeable, walkable, and safe corridor.”

The project was completed with SPLOST funds and also features bike lanes, reverse angle parking, landscaping, shade trees, benches and improved sidewalks.

