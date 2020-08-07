Grand Opera House in Macon reopens

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Grand Opera House reopened Friday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Opera House staff examined procedures to develop programming that is both safe and valuable for audiences.
Officials announced there is “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present.”
Friday’s movie was the beginning of the list of shows they plan to play for the rest of the year.
“We’re really going to be happy to have people come back but certainly you know once they feel comfortable, we’re hoping that happens sooner than later,” Joe Patti, Executive Director of The Grand Opera House said. We don’t want anyone to force themselves or feel obligated to re-engage out here.”
For the full list of COVID-19 policies and procedures, you can click here.