It’s the Law: Georgia law concerning Confederate statues

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Across the nation to Middle Georgia, there is debate about moving or covering Confederate statues and monuments.

Some local governments have already decided to remove these statues. However some cite Georgia law, claiming the statues are protected and cannot be moved.

J Davis explains the laws surrounding state statues and monuments. He also looks into the claims from a Macon lawsuit concerning the removal of two Confederate statues in downtown.

Previous articleCounty leaders open Second Street Corridor
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.