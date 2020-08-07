Perry Fairgrounds hosts consigment sale with pandemic safety measures in place

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment sale at the Perry Fairgrounds is trying to create a pandemic proof shopping experience for parents in Middle Georgia.
TTT Founder, Laura Johns, says her team takes several precautions to keep staff and shoppers safe from COVID-19.
“We have an extensive waver that sellers sign to be able to participate saying that they’ve been COVID-free,” Johns said, “We disinfect the merchandise as it comes in during drop off, and when we close for the night we disinfect everything so that way customers have a safer shopping experience with us.”
The consignment team says they’ve seen slightly smaller crowds than usual. Johns says although her staff expected this, they thought it was important to have the sale anyway.
“There’s a little bit of a downside on certain days but for the most part mamas need clothes,” Johns stated, “They need toys, they need equipment, their kids still have birthdays and Christmas so, for the most part, we’re seeing the same.”
Before going inside, each shopper must sign a waiver saying they’re aware of the risks of COVID-19, and get a temperature check too. Hand sanitizer is available for customers while shopping, and there are markers for social distancing in checkout lines.
Cora Williams says she felt safe to shop.
“COVID really wasn’t an issue because we have our face masks and we liked the fact that they had the consent forms out front so it’s our own risk to come in,” Williams said, “Honestly, we’ve been coming for three years and we always find the stuff we need so it’s always a joy to be here.”
The Tykes, Tots, and Teens consignment sale will be open through August 9, rom 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday shoppers can get a 50% discount on certain items.
Masks and social distancing are requested.