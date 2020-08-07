UPDATE (Friday, August 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
6714
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 209,004 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 7.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 631 3399.6 19 63
Atkinson 312 3745.5 2 39
Bacon 427 3744.3 6 34
Baker 63 2021.82 3 13
Baldwin 1023 2302.6 38 103
Banks 259 1296.17 4 41
Barrow 1250 1447.04 32 174
Bartow 1816 1639.42 61 218
Ben Hill 393 2361.07 3 38
Berrien 281 1457.77 0 13
Bibb 3473 2282.62 67 590
Bleckley 181 1409.88 6 18
Brantley 242 1260.29 4 15
Brooks 391 2486.17 18 47
Bryan 634 1619.95 8 56
Bulloch 1200 1510.06 14 86
Burke 451 2018.62 7 57
Butts 482 1914.67 37 42
Calhoun 201 3181.89 6 41
Camden 725 1344.48 5 24
Candler 245 2260.77 4 9
Carroll 1842 1533.48 49 129
Catoosa 609 885.55 9 52
Charlton 412 3109.2 3 17
Chatham 5526 1891.33 74 497
Chattahoochee 736 6847.15 1 10
Chattooga 241 973.11 3 9
Cherokee 3269 1226.1 61 323
Clarke 1968 1516.42 18 127
Clay 86 3012.26 2 6
Clayton 4879 1600.52 105 508
Clinch 188 2824.52 4 15
Cobb 13049 1650.54 317 1363
Coffee 1433 3329.31 25 202
Colquitt 1532 3374.97 22 113
Columbia 2134 1345.26 22 126
Cook 426 2443.08 6 44
Coweta 1465 963.81 22 96
Crawford 101 825.97 0 12
Crisp 371 1664.5 14 56
Dade 122 754.86 1 6
Dawson 359 1328.6 3 47
Decatur 750 2849.33 10 59
DeKalb 13509 1703.2 237 1592
Dodge 209 1025.26 3 15
Dooly 248 1850.75 14 47
Dougherty 2661 2959.79 170 562
Douglas 2549 1678.01 50 315
Early 355 3498.92 32 32
Echols 220 5542.96 2 7
Effingham 703 1097.99 2 46
Elbert 348 1836.9 1 17
Emanuel 469 2069.36 9 35
Evans 242 2264.43 1 13
Fannin 313 1189.21 3 30
Fayette 1078 917.1 28 63
Floyd 1428 1429.2 17 95
Forsyth 2143 848.69 22 204
Franklin 390 1671.74 6 31
Fulton 19647 1787.42 420 1861
Gilmer 583 1855.68 4 54
Glascock 24 793.39 0 3
Glynn 2450 2847.28 47 190
Gordon 1144 1970.75 23 76
Grady 471 1919.32 5 63
Greene 297 1586.79 12 37
Gwinnett 19187 1975.71 254 2104
Habersham 1125 2456.33 48 167
Hall 5947 2882.01 92 729
Hancock 308 3759.31 35 46
Haralson 207 673.78 6 19
Harris 645 1858.15 16 71
Hart 292 1118.47 6 41
Heard 140 1131.77 4 9
Henry 3252 1355.76 47 152
Houston 1898 1208.62 54 260
Irwin 160 1696.17 1 24
Jackson 1040 1392.24 14 100
Jasper 153 1077.54 1 11
Jeff Davis 429 2832.06 8 24
Jefferson 476 3108.47 7 54
Jenkins 241 2810.17 24 45
Johnson 237 2453.16 11 44
Jones 297 1038.79 3 29
Lamar 269 1390.4 11 29
Lanier 214 2067.43 4 15
Laurens 865 1828.91 8 78
Lee 530 1768.38 22 85
Liberty 695 1122.71 3 58
Lincoln 134 1649.23 4 19
Long 118 592.52 1 5
Lowndes 3114 2641.71 40 142
Lumpkin 327 967.4 6 53
Macon 177 1362.8 10 39
Madison 375 1242.67 5 42
Marion 147 1772.58 4 15
McDuffie 331 1532.62 10 49
McIntosh 167 1146.43 2 12
Meriwether 379 1803.04 6 47
Miller 135 2342.12 0 7
Mitchell 642 2910.77 41 124
Monroe 444 1601.33 25 58
Montgomery 148 1604.51 2 16
Morgan 253 1321.98 0 17
Murray 575 1428.18 2 34
Muscogee 4595 2397.9 94 481
Newton 1736 1545.12 39 195
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15728 0 88 408
Oconee 429 1027.86 15 43
Oglethorpe 211 1384.51 7 29
Paulding 1615 936 22 123
Peach 364 1329.68 12 66
Pickens 362 1079.63 5 32
Pierce 392 2005.63 7 42
Pike 203 1076.35 4 18
Polk 765 1759.35 11 38
Pulaski 96 881.3 2 11
Putnam 408 1864.29 18 43
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 212 1248.09 3 33
Randolph 268 3968.02 26 41
Richmond 4121 2037.68 88 394
Rockdale 1270 1337.41 17 170
Schley 63 1194.31 1 8
Screven 189 1359.71 9 27
Seminole 185 2272.73 5 19
Spalding 913 1321.08 41 124
Stephens 599 2275.14 12 71
Stewart 255 4160.55 6 51
Sumter 749 2547.71 56 174
Talbot 134 2176.03 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 483 1900.75 1 34
Taylor 81 1017.84 2 14
Telfair 274 1751.47 7 24
Terrell 295 3484.11 30 67
Thomas 1084 2439.74 42 133
Tift 1313 3215.77 36 174
Toombs 710 2631.29 7 54
Towns 134 1113.51 1 18
Treutlen 113 1654.71 3 17
Troup 2257 3205.33 69 260
Turner 241 2984.15 18 38
Twiggs 111 1372.74 3 26
Union 256 1010.46 7 43
Unknown 2504 0 9 75
Upson 507 1929.44 46 58
Walker 658 945.27 17 31
Walton 1077 1124.05 39 120
Ware 1125 3137.81 25 110
Warren 68 1305.18 1 20
Washington 454 2236.23 2 30
Wayne 722 2408.75 8 55
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 89 1125.3 1 3
White 347 1092.64 5 56
Whitfield 3419 3266.39 29 172
Wilcox 176 2002.28 18 39
Wilkes 187 1867.39 3 22
Wilkinson 205 2298.46 11 39
Worth 440 2184.49 23 76
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,989,699 (1,753,129 reported molecular tests; 236,570 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 209,004* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,117 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, August 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.