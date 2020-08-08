UPDATE (Saturday, August 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 213,427 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 8.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 645 3475.03 19 63
Atkinson 317 3805.52 2 39
Bacon 433 3796.91 7 34
Baker 63 2021.82 3 13
Baldwin 1035 2329.61 39 108
Banks 270 1351.22 4 41
Barrow 1278 1479.46 32 176
Bartow 1853 1672.82 62 219
Ben Hill 416 2499.25 3 39
Berrien 289 1499.27 0 13
Bibb 3554 2335.85 68 598
Bleckley 184 1433.25 7 18
Brantley 244 1270.7 5 16
Brooks 408 2594.26 18 48
Bryan 651 1663.39 8 56
Bulloch 1242 1562.91 14 87
Burke 462 2067.85 7 58
Butts 487 1934.54 37 42
Calhoun 203 3213.55 6 42
Camden 730 1353.76 5 24
Candler 252 2325.37 4 9
Carroll 1862 1550.13 49 129
Catoosa 631 917.54 9 54
Charlton 417 3146.93 3 17
Chatham 5665 1938.9 75 501
Chattahoochee 759 7061.12 1 10
Chattooga 255 1029.64 3 11
Cherokee 3398 1274.49 63 330
Clarke 2027 1561.89 18 130
Clay 86 3012.26 2 6
Clayton 4952 1624.47 110 524
Clinch 192 2884.62 4 15
Cobb 13336 1686.85 319 1377
Coffee 1447 3361.83 28 203
Colquitt 1537 3385.98 23 115
Columbia 2188 1379.3 23 127
Cook 432 2477.49 6 44
Coweta 1485 976.97 22 98
Crawford 102 834.15 0 12
Crisp 374 1677.96 14 56
Dade 125 773.42 1 7
Dawson 369 1365.6 3 50
Decatur 770 2925.31 11 61
DeKalb 13752 1733.84 237 1612
Dodge 210 1030.17 3 15
Dooly 252 1880.6 14 47
Dougherty 2684 2985.37 170 563
Douglas 2602 1712.9 51 318
Early 359 3538.34 32 32
Echols 221 5568.15 2 7
Effingham 719 1122.98 2 46
Elbert 354 1868.57 1 17
Emanuel 501 2210.55 9 35
Evans 249 2329.93 1 13
Fannin 329 1250 3 30
Fayette 1100 935.82 28 64
Floyd 1488 1489.25 17 100
Forsyth 2224 880.77 22 209
Franklin 396 1697.46 6 32
Fulton 20049 1823.99 430 1879
Gilmer 616 1960.72 4 55
Glascock 24 793.39 0 3
Glynn 2487 2890.28 47 191
Gordon 1171 2017.26 23 81
Grady 476 1939.69 5 63
Greene 308 1645.56 12 39
Gwinnett 19548 2012.88 260 2141
Habersham 1135 2478.17 49 169
Hall 6035 2924.66 91 734
Hancock 315 3844.75 35 46
Haralson 208 677.04 6 19
Harris 652 1878.31 17 71
Hart 300 1149.12 7 41
Heard 142 1147.94 4 9
Henry 3320 1384.11 47 154
Houston 1948 1240.46 58 267
Irwin 166 1759.78 1 24
Jackson 1059 1417.67 16 103
Jasper 161 1133.88 1 12
Jeff Davis 436 2878.27 8 25
Jefferson 485 3167.24 7 54
Jenkins 243 2833.49 24 45
Johnson 240 2484.21 11 44
Jones 302 1056.28 3 29
Lamar 273 1411.07 12 29
Lanier 219 2115.74 4 15
Laurens 886 1873.31 8 78
Lee 535 1785.06 22 85
Liberty 713 1151.78 3 61
Lincoln 137 1686.15 4 19
Long 123 617.62 1 7
Lowndes 3156 2677.34 44 146
Lumpkin 339 1002.9 6 53
Macon 177 1362.8 10 39
Madison 392 1299 6 43
Marion 150 1808.75 5 15
McDuffie 338 1565.03 10 52
McIntosh 174 1194.48 2 12
Meriwether 384 1826.83 6 47
Miller 142 2463.57 0 7
Mitchell 648 2937.98 41 124
Monroe 453 1633.79 26 59
Montgomery 150 1626.19 2 16
Morgan 271 1416.03 0 17
Murray 589 1462.95 2 34
Muscogee 4685 2444.87 96 484
Newton 1764 1570.04 40 196
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16119 0 91 412
Oconee 432 1035.05 15 44
Oglethorpe 214 1404.2 7 29
Paulding 1651 956.87 22 123
Peach 374 1366.21 12 67
Pickens 369 1100.51 5 33
Pierce 398 2036.33 8 43
Pike 210 1113.47 4 19
Polk 789 1814.54 11 38
Pulaski 100 918.02 2 12
Putnam 424 1937.4 18 46
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 215 1265.75 3 34
Randolph 270 3997.63 26 43
Richmond 4218 2085.64 90 400
Rockdale 1302 1371.1 17 171
Schley 66 1251.18 1 8
Screven 195 1402.88 9 28
Seminole 196 2407.86 4 19
Spalding 931 1347.13 41 124
Stephens 611 2320.72 12 72
Stewart 255 4160.55 7 51
Sumter 757 2574.92 56 174
Talbot 136 2208.51 3 19
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 494 1944.04 1 36
Taylor 82 1030.41 2 14
Telfair 278 1777.04 9 25
Terrell 301 3554.98 30 67
Thomas 1109 2496.01 42 134
Tift 1321 3235.37 36 176
Toombs 741 2746.17 8 54
Towns 142 1179.99 1 18
Treutlen 118 1727.93 3 17
Troup 2280 3237.99 69 260
Turner 245 3033.68 18 38
Twiggs 116 1434.58 3 27
Union 260 1026.25 7 44
Unknown 2559 0 9 81
Upson 523 1990.33 46 58
Walker 684 982.62 17 32
Walton 1103 1151.19 39 123
Ware 1135 3165.7 25 110
Warren 75 1439.54 1 21
Washington 458 2255.94 2 31
Wayne 736 2455.46 8 55
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 91 1150.59 1 5
White 353 1111.53 5 56
Whitfield 3496 3339.96 29 174
Wilcox 181 2059.16 19 40
Wilkes 189 1887.36 4 23
Wilkinson 211 2365.74 11 40
Worth 444 2204.35 23 77
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,037,134 (1,797,966 reported molecular tests; 239,168 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 213,427* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,186 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

