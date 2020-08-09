UPDATE (Sunday, August 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 216,596 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 9.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 671 3615.11 19 63
Atkinson 319 3829.53 2 39
Bacon 437 3831.99 8 34
Baker 63 2021.82 3 13
Baldwin 1048 2358.87 39 108
Banks 271 1356.22 4 42
Barrow 1289 1492.19 32 176
Bartow 1868 1686.36 62 219
Ben Hill 436 2619.41 4 41
Berrien 295 1530.4 0 13
Bibb 3616 2376.6 68 599
Bleckley 227 1768.19 9 18
Brantley 249 1296.74 5 17
Brooks 412 2619.7 18 48
Bryan 657 1678.72 8 56
Bulloch 1262 1588.08 14 87
Burke 467 2090.23 7 58
Butts 490 1946.45 37 42
Calhoun 203 3213.55 6 42
Camden 737 1366.74 5 24
Candler 254 2343.82 4 9
Carroll 1881 1565.95 49 129
Catoosa 637 926.26 9 54
Charlton 425 3207.31 3 17
Chatham 5703 1951.91 75 501
Chattahoochee 761 7079.73 2 10
Chattooga 266 1074.05 3 12
Cherokee 3462 1298.49 63 331
Clarke 2047 1577.3 18 130
Clay 86 3012.26 2 6
Clayton 5006 1642.18 110 524
Clinch 196 2944.71 4 15
Cobb 13564 1715.69 319 1385
Coffee 1462 3396.68 28 203
Colquitt 1546 3405.81 23 116
Columbia 2241 1412.71 23 127
Cook 438 2511.9 6 44
Coweta 1503 988.81 22 99
Crawford 102 834.15 0 12
Crisp 374 1677.96 14 56
Dade 126 779.61 1 7
Dawson 377 1395.21 3 51
Decatur 793 3012.69 11 61
DeKalb 13923 1755.4 237 1613
Dodge 221 1084.13 3 15
Dooly 252 1880.6 14 47
Dougherty 2694 2996.5 170 564
Douglas 2635 1734.63 51 318
Early 360 3548.2 32 32
Echols 222 5593.35 2 8
Effingham 727 1135.48 2 46
Elbert 358 1889.68 1 17
Emanuel 511 2254.68 9 35
Evans 250 2339.29 1 13
Fannin 334 1269 3 31
Fayette 1120 952.83 28 64
Floyd 1504 1505.26 17 100
Forsyth 2270 898.98 22 216
Franklin 401 1718.89 6 32
Fulton 20276 1844.65 430 1880
Gilmer 620 1973.45 4 56
Glascock 24 793.39 0 3
Glynn 2533 2943.74 47 191
Gordon 1183 2037.93 23 81
Grady 480 1955.99 5 63
Greene 308 1645.56 12 39
Gwinnett 19808 2039.65 260 2142
Habersham 1141 2491.27 49 169
Hall 6080 2946.46 91 737
Hancock 318 3881.36 35 46
Haralson 213 693.31 6 19
Harris 656 1889.84 17 71
Hart 305 1168.27 7 41
Heard 143 1156.02 4 9
Henry 3364 1402.45 47 155
Houston 1976 1258.29 59 269
Irwin 167 1770.38 1 25
Jackson 1063 1423.03 16 103
Jasper 162 1140.93 1 12
Jeff Davis 451 2977.29 8 25
Jefferson 497 3245.61 7 54
Jenkins 244 2845.15 24 45
Johnson 241 2494.57 11 44
Jones 306 1070.27 3 29
Lamar 274 1416.24 12 29
Lanier 219 2115.74 4 15
Laurens 910 1924.05 8 81
Lee 539 1798.41 22 85
Liberty 720 1163.09 3 62
Lincoln 141 1735.38 4 21
Long 126 632.69 1 7
Lowndes 3178 2696.01 44 148
Lumpkin 342 1011.77 6 53
Macon 177 1362.8 10 39
Madison 394 1305.63 6 44
Marion 150 1808.75 5 15
McDuffie 352 1629.86 10 53
McIntosh 184 1263.13 2 13
Meriwether 390 1855.38 6 47
Miller 143 2480.92 0 7
Mitchell 650 2947.04 41 124
Monroe 461 1662.64 26 59
Montgomery 153 1658.72 2 16
Morgan 274 1431.71 0 18
Murray 604 1500.21 2 34
Muscogee 4748 2477.74 96 484
Newton 1787 1590.51 40 196
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16449 0 91 413
Oconee 437 1047.03 15 44
Oglethorpe 214 1404.2 7 29
Paulding 1678 972.52 22 123
Peach 385 1406.39 14 69
Pickens 380 1133.31 5 34
Pierce 400 2046.56 8 43
Pike 215 1139.98 4 19
Polk 802 1844.44 11 38
Pulaski 115 1055.72 2 12
Putnam 428 1955.68 18 46
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 215 1265.75 3 34
Randolph 271 4012.44 26 43
Richmond 4355 2153.38 90 403
Rockdale 1318 1387.95 17 171
Schley 66 1251.18 1 8
Screven 198 1424.46 9 28
Seminole 196 2407.86 4 19
Spalding 937 1355.81 41 125
Stephens 621 2358.71 12 72
Stewart 255 4160.55 7 51
Sumter 762 2591.92 56 174
Talbot 138 2240.99 3 19
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 502 1975.52 1 36
Taylor 87 1093.24 2 14
Telfair 278 1777.04 9 25
Terrell 302 3566.79 30 67
Thomas 1123 2527.51 42 135
Tift 1333 3264.76 36 176
Toombs 755 2798.06 8 56
Towns 143 1188.3 1 18
Treutlen 124 1815.79 3 17
Troup 2290 3252.19 69 261
Turner 246 3046.06 18 38
Twiggs 118 1459.31 3 27
Union 263 1038.09 7 44
Unknown 2763 0 9 83
Upson 535 2036 46 58
Walker 705 1012.79 17 35
Walton 1113 1161.63 39 125
Ware 1144 3190.81 29 111
Warren 77 1477.93 1 21
Washington 475 2339.67 2 31
Wayne 773 2578.9 8 55
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 91 1150.59 1 5
White 353 1111.53 5 56
Whitfield 3527 3369.57 30 175
Wilcox 181 2059.16 19 40
Wilkes 193 1927.3 4 23
Wilkinson 215 2410.58 11 40
Worth 447 2219.24 23 77
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,076,338 (1,835,048 reported molecular tests; 241,290 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 216,596* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,199 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

