South Georgia man killed during crash in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man from South Georgia is dead after the truck he was a passenger in crashed in Macon Saturday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 42 year old Larry Moore of Monroe County, was driving a truck in the 5200 block of Arkwright Road just before midnight Saturday. The truck left the road, went down an embankment, and hit the side of a train that was sitting on some railroad tracks.
Deputies say a passenger in the back of the truck, 39 year old Clinton Nettles of Nashville, Georgia, was ejected during the crash. The Bibb County Coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Moore was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Another passenger sitting in the front of the truck was not injured. The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Fatality Investigators at (478)751-7500.
