Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating after man who was found unresponsive dies

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the death of an elderly man in Lizella.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 61 year old Dennis Greene was found unresponsive in his back yard in the 3100 block of Hamlin Road around 5:30 Thursday evening.

Investigators say Greene’s friends that found him believe he may have fallen off the back porch. Green had wounds on his head.

He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and was in critical condition Thursday night. He passed away Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

