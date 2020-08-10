Supreme Court of Georgia to hear arguments to reinstate murder charges for 3 Washington County deputies

Listen to the content of this post:

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear arguments surrounding the death of a Washington County man by three former sheriff’s deputies.

According to a Supreme Court of Georgia news release, the court will decide whether or not to reinstate murder charges for the three Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

The court will hear arguments on Thursday morning.

In November 2019, the former deputies were cleared of murder charges after the tasing death of Eurie Martin.