Medical Monday: Coliseum Medical Centers awards for cardiac care

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Cardiologists specialize in treating heart and blood vessel related problems. Recently, Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon received two awards and a designation for its cardiac care.
The hospital received two Mission: Lifeline awards from the American Heart Association. The first one is the the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award, which is given for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of severe heart attack patients. The second one is Mission: Lifeline Silver NSTEMI Award, which is given to those who perform quick and appropriate emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
Coliseum Medical Centers has also been designated as a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma. According to a press release from the hospital, this is the highest level that a hospital can earn for emergency cardiac care and Coliseum is the only hospital in Middle Georgia to receive the designation.
Dr. Maria Bartlett, a cardiologist at Coliseum Medical Centers, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to tell us more about the awards, designation, and how the hospital treats heart attack patients.
Click on the video to hear from Dr. Bartlett.