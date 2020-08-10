Medical Monday: Coliseum Medical Centers awards for cardiac care

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
17
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Cardiologists specialize in treating heart and blood vessel related problems. Recently, Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon received two awards and a designation for its cardiac care.

The hospital received two Mission: Lifeline awards from the American Heart Association. The first one is the the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award, which is given for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of severe heart attack patients. The second one is Mission: Lifeline Silver NSTEMI Award, which is given to those who perform quick and appropriate emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

Coliseum Medical Centers has also been designated as a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma. According to a press release from the hospital, this is the highest level that a hospital can earn for emergency cardiac care and Coliseum is the only hospital in Middle Georgia to receive the designation.

Dr. Maria Bartlett, a cardiologist at Coliseum Medical Centers, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to tell us more about the awards, designation, and how the hospital treats heart attack patients.

Click on the video to hear from Dr. Bartlett.

Previous articleMacon man faces multiple drug charges after he drops bag to ground
Next articleDublin officials mark city as ‘red zone’ due to rise in positive COVID cases
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.