Environmental groups join forces to help with Macon Bibb trash overflow

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After temporarily suspending services due to a severe staffing shortage, Solid Waste crews will resume trash collections with some assistance.
Ceres Environmental Services has joined Macon-Bibb sanitation workers to help with the county’s trash overflow.
According to a news release, collections will run on the normal schedule.
Starting Monday, both groups will collect yard and bulk waste. They will also clean up illegal dump areas.
“We have employees coming back. So we hope — by that time — we are back fully staffed. With the help of this contractor, we’re hoping that everything will be completely cleaned,” said Pat Raines, director of the Solid Waste Department.
During the next four weeks, the special collection fee will be waived. Also, all piles — except building/construction materials and trees — will be collected.
Need a yard pile collected?
If you have a pile of yard waste that has not been collected, please report it using SeeClickFix or the free mobile app. You can also call the Solid Waste Department at 478-804-0499.