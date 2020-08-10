Dublin officials mark city as ‘red zone’ due to rise in positive COVID cases

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Dublin elected officials have deemed the city a “red zone.”

According to a Facebook post from a city official, a red zone signifies areas where new cases are above a rate of 100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positive result above 10 percent within the last week.

Melissa Brantley — public information officer for South Central Health District — says they urge residents to follow the most important safety measures.  This includes washing your hands, minimizing in-person contact, and wearing a mask.

Brantley says it’s important to remember there is no vaccine yet.

“Right now, we don’t have a vaccine to help slow the spread,” Brantley said. “So it’s really up to us at a personal level to minimize the spread and get our numbers down to where they are manageable.”

Officials also ask that residents refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.

For more information, click here.

Previous articleMedical Monday: Coliseum Medical Centers awards for cardiac care
Next articlePresident Trump abruptly escorted from White House briefing
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.