Dublin officials mark city as ‘red zone’ due to rise in positive COVID cases

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Dublin elected officials have deemed the city a “red zone.”
According to a Facebook post from a city official, a red zone signifies areas where new cases are above a rate of 100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positive result above 10 percent within the last week.
Melissa Brantley — public information officer for South Central Health District — says they urge residents to follow the most important safety measures. This includes washing your hands, minimizing in-person contact, and wearing a mask.
Brantley says it’s important to remember there is no vaccine yet.
“Right now, we don’t have a vaccine to help slow the spread,” Brantley said. “So it’s really up to us at a personal level to minimize the spread and get our numbers down to where they are manageable.”
Officials also ask that residents refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.
For more information, click here.