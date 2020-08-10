Houston County School District confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, GA (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County School District confirmed its notification of positive COVID-19 cases at three of its schools. This is according to a news release from the school district.

The news release says the positive COVID cases are from Perry High, Perry Middle, and Shirley Hills Elementary. As a safety precaution, the parents of students who may have been exposed to the virus were informed by their principal on August 8.

The school district is working with the Houston County Health Department to investigate and conduct contact tracing, according to the news release.

School officials say they will continue to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website or contact the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline at (844) 442-2681.