Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Governor Brian Kemp visited Navicent Health in Macon today to discuss a new virtual care delivery system.

Kemp came to The Family Center, Navicent Health today to speak about the new virtual system and how Georgia’s health officials are innovating to fight COVID-19.

“We are starting to see encouraging signs in our statewide fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “But I can assure you that we are not taking our foot off the gas, and I know that you aren’t here either.”

Dr. Ninfa Saunders, President and CEO of Navicent, says the new system will speed up the health care process.

“We have one purpose and one purpose alone,” Saunders stated. “That is– how do we get expedient access and how to we diagnose treat and care for patients in a comprehensive way virtually?”

The virtual care delivery system will be available to patients who are deemed stable. Their healthcare provider will give them a thermometer, a blood pressure gage, and a pulse oximeter. The patient will then be able to track their own vital signs and symptoms then report them to their doctor over video chat each day.

Dr. Dipesh Patel from The Family Center Navicent Health says the virtual system can be used beyond the pandemic. “Even the patients who are admitted to the hospital always want to go home. If the same care can be delivered at home then they usually would choose to stay there and recover faster,” Patel said, “This system can be taken to the next level going forward with chronic disease management too.”

Governor Kemp says although the new virtual care system will be helpful in battling coronavirus his message remains the same.

“I want to continue to urge all folks in Middle Georgia to wear your mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and follow the guidance that we have. If you can do that we can flatten the curve and help your friends at the hospital out by making sure they’re not so busy.”

Local providers from Navicent Health will meet with patients through the virtual visit platform each day between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Medical Center, Navicent Health partnered with Atrium Health to create the new virtual care delivery system.