Macon man faces multiple drug charges after he drops bag to ground

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after finding multiple drugs on him.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez.

On August 5, deputies patrolled the Capital Avenue and Thomas Street area when they saw Gutierrez drop a bag after seeing law enforcement.

Deputies say they approached Gutierrez and questioned him about the bag he tossed to the ground. Authorities say deputies found the following in the bag:

small baggies of marijuana

crack cocaine

ecstasy pills

Jonathan Gutierrez charges

Deputies took Gutierrez to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of the following:

Controlled Substance Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II

Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Schedule III, IV, V Substance

Authorities have set no bond for Gutierrez at this time.

