Macon man faces multiple drug charges after he drops bag to ground

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after finding multiple drugs on him.
Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez.
On August 5, deputies patrolled the Capital Avenue and Thomas Street area when they saw Gutierrez drop a bag after seeing law enforcement.
Deputies say they approached Gutierrez and questioned him about the bag he tossed to the ground. Authorities say deputies found the following in the bag:
- small baggies of marijuana
- crack cocaine
- ecstasy pills
Jonathan Gutierrez charges
Deputies took Gutierrez to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of the following:
- Controlled Substance Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II
- Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Schedule III, IV, V Substance
Authorities have set no bond for Gutierrez at this time.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.