Macon man faces multiple drug charges after he drops bag to ground

Kirby Williamson
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after finding multiple drugs on him.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez.

On August 5, deputies patrolled the Capital Avenue and Thomas Street area when they saw Gutierrez drop a bag after seeing law enforcement.

Deputies say they approached Gutierrez and questioned him about the bag he tossed to the ground. Authorities say deputies found the following in the bag: 

  • small baggies of marijuana
  • crack cocaine
  • ecstasy pills

Jonathan Gutierrez charges

Deputies took Gutierrez to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of the following: 

  • Controlled Substance Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II
  • Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Schedule III, IV, V Substance 

Authorities have set no bond for Gutierrez at this time. 

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.