Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Tuesday is Election Day. A final chance for residents to choose their next mayor.

Macon-Bibb County Mayoral candidates Lester Miller and Cliffard Whitby are doing everything they can to secure those last-minute votes.

Candidate Lester Miller says with the pandemic going on and people at home, this is the best time to get in contact with voters right before Election Day.

Miller says, he and his camp also reached out to voters in person. He says the group has been doing this for a while.

“The voters know where I stand,” shared Miller.

Miller says he received the most votes back in June, but he understands come Tuesday that doesn’t matter.

Candidate Cliffard Whitby says although he didn’t have the results he hoped for in the last election, he is confident about the runoff election.

Whitby says he and his team have been reaching his constituents also by phone and in-person.

“I think I’ve done everything I can to articulate a vision of hope and optimism, along with experience,” said Whitby.

Whitby says Tuesday is about residents exercising their right to make a decision.

“This is the most important election, I think in Macon-Bibb history, and it will set the course for the next two decades,” said Whitby.

Miller says if he wins, he and his team will begin building relationships with the board of commissioners. Miller says the team will also be available to assist the county with a transition.

Whitby says he and his team currently have a good relationship with Mayor Reichert and commissioners. He says if he comes out on top, he understands the work that follows.

Polls in Bibb County are open from 7am to 7pm.