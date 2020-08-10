President Trump’s team opens campaign office in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- President Donald Trump’s team now has a campaign office in Macon.
The Georgia Trump Victory office is on Spring Street.
Georgia Press Secretary for Trump Victory Savanna Viar says volunteers will be trained on different techniques for an effective campaign.
“To help equip them in the proper background to get out the vote,” said Viar. “To teach people the proper door knocking, and kinda talk about what the president has done for the state of Georgia. They also will be participating in phone banking and just the general things you think about when campaigning.”
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up at trumpvictory.com.