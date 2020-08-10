More storms on the way Tuesday

Listen to the content of this post:

Strong storms rolled through Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of heat, humidity, and just enough uplift to get some strong winds and heavy rain.

Tuesday will bring another day of heat and storms to Middle Georgia. Highs will likely top out in the low or mid 90’s with high humidity sticking around again. This means another day with widespread thunderstorms.

As usual with summer storms, we won’t really know if they will be severe, but it is possible.



Wednesday will bring a repeat pretty much of Tuesday, with more heat and afternoon storms. Nothing really surprising at this point for the forecast.



By the end of the week, we will see increasing chances of storms and the potential for heavy rain. The clouds will be increasing as well through the week, which will keep our temps close to normal.

The weekend looks like it will bring more storm chances to the area, but we could see some changes in the forecast this far out.



All of this rain will likely help us get out of our level 1 drought across Middle Georgia. Between now and Friday night I expect we will see anywhere from 1-3″ of additional rainfall.

This will be a good week to give the rain boots and umbrella a workout. If you are like me, you probably won’t have to water the plants between now and next week.