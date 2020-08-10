UPDATE (Monday, August 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 219,025 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 10.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 678 3652.82 19 63
Atkinson 320 3841.54 2 39
Bacon 438 3840.76 8 34
Baker 63 2021.82 3 13
Baldwin 1051 2365.63 39 108
Banks 271 1356.22 4 43
Barrow 1296 1500.3 32 176
Bartow 1885 1701.71 63 219
Ben Hill 452 2715.53 4 41
Berrien 295 1530.4 0 13
Bibb 3645 2395.66 68 599
Bleckley 242 1885.03 9 18
Brantley 251 1307.16 5 17
Brooks 413 2626.06 18 48
Bryan 661 1688.94 8 56
Bulloch 1304 1640.93 14 87
Burke 470 2103.66 7 60
Butts 497 1974.26 38 42
Calhoun 203 3213.55 6 42
Camden 762 1413.1 5 24
Candler 260 2399.19 4 9
Carroll 1894 1576.77 50 129
Catoosa 637 926.26 9 54
Charlton 437 3297.86 3 17
Chatham 5764 1972.78 75 501
Chattahoochee 761 7079.73 2 10
Chattooga 267 1078.09 3 12
Cherokee 3535 1325.87 64 334
Clarke 2081 1603.5 18 131
Clay 86 3012.26 2 6
Clayton 5059 1659.57 110 524
Clinch 200 3004.81 4 15
Cobb 13729 1736.56 320 1393
Coffee 1468 3410.62 29 203
Colquitt 1555 3425.64 24 116
Columbia 2284 1439.82 24 127
Cook 440 2523.37 6 44
Coweta 1514 996.05 22 99
Crawford 104 850.51 0 12
Crisp 385 1727.31 14 56
Dade 127 785.79 1 7
Dawson 378 1398.91 3 51
Decatur 797 3027.89 11 61
DeKalb 14047 1771.03 238 1615
Dodge 221 1084.13 3 15
Dooly 254 1895.52 14 47
Dougherty 2732 3038.76 171 567
Douglas 2678 1762.93 51 319
Early 360 3548.2 32 32
Echols 222 5593.35 2 8
Effingham 745 1163.59 2 46
Elbert 360 1900.24 1 17
Emanuel 513 2263.5 10 35
Evans 261 2442.22 1 13
Fannin 335 1272.8 3 31
Fayette 1131 962.19 29 64
Floyd 1517 1518.28 17 101
Forsyth 2293 908.09 22 219
Franklin 406 1740.32 6 32
Fulton 20468 1862.11 433 1882
Gilmer 633 2014.83 4 56
Glascock 25 826.45 0 3
Glynn 2557 2971.63 47 191
Gordon 1193 2055.16 23 82
Grady 493 2008.96 5 64
Greene 313 1672.28 12 39
Gwinnett 19971 2056.44 262 2144
Habersham 1145 2500 49 169
Hall 6114 2962.94 91 737
Hancock 318 3881.36 35 46
Haralson 222 722.61 6 19
Harris 657 1892.72 17 71
Hart 310 1187.42 7 41
Heard 143 1156.02 4 9
Henry 3411 1422.04 47 155
Houston 1992 1268.47 60 269
Irwin 167 1770.38 1 25
Jackson 1070 1432.4 16 103
Jasper 164 1155.01 1 12
Jeff Davis 457 3016.9 8 25
Jefferson 504 3291.32 8 54
Jenkins 244 2845.15 24 45
Johnson 241 2494.57 11 44
Jones 309 1080.76 3 29
Lamar 275 1421.41 12 29
Lanier 219 2115.74 4 15
Laurens 951 2010.74 9 82
Lee 544 1815.09 22 85
Liberty 727 1174.4 3 62
Lincoln 143 1760 4 21
Long 129 647.75 1 7
Lowndes 3193 2708.73 44 148
Lumpkin 344 1017.69 6 53
Macon 177 1362.8 10 39
Madison 403 1335.45 6 44
Marion 150 1808.75 5 15
McDuffie 356 1648.38 10 53
McIntosh 187 1283.72 2 13
Meriwether 396 1883.92 6 47
Miller 143 2480.92 0 7
Mitchell 652 2956.11 41 125
Monroe 460 1659.03 25 59
Montgomery 155 1680.4 2 16
Morgan 279 1457.83 0 18
Murray 608 1510.15 2 34
Muscogee 4780 2494.44 98 484
Newton 1823 1622.55 40 196
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16749 0 91 412
Oconee 441 1056.62 15 44
Oglethorpe 218 1430.45 7 29
Paulding 1694 981.79 23 123
Peach 387 1413.7 14 69
Pickens 390 1163.14 5 35
Pierce 410 2097.72 8 43
Pike 216 1145.28 4 20
Polk 808 1858.24 11 38
Pulaski 123 1129.17 2 12
Putnam 430 1964.82 18 46
Quitman 30 1307.76 1 6
Rabun 215 1265.75 3 34
Randolph 272 4027.24 26 43
Richmond 4412 2181.57 90 406
Rockdale 1347 1418.49 18 171
Schley 68 1289.1 1 8
Screven 210 1510.79 9 28
Seminole 196 2407.86 4 19
Spalding 949 1373.17 41 125
Stephens 623 2366.3 12 73
Stewart 255 4160.55 7 51
Sumter 768 2612.33 56 176
Talbot 138 2240.99 3 20
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 511 2010.94 1 36
Taylor 88 1105.81 2 14
Telfair 281 1796.22 10 25
Terrell 302 3566.79 30 67
Thomas 1125 2532.02 42 135
Tift 1345 3294.15 39 176
Toombs 759 2812.88 8 56
Towns 144 1196.61 1 18
Treutlen 129 1889 3 17
Troup 2298 3263.56 69 261
Turner 250 3095.59 18 38
Twiggs 121 1496.41 3 27
Union 264 1042.04 7 44
Unknown 2856 0 9 83
Upson 541 2058.83 46 58
Walker 710 1019.97 17 36
Walton 1118 1166.84 39 126
Ware 1153 3215.91 29 112
Warren 79 1516.31 1 21
Washington 479 2359.37 2 31
Wayne 785 2618.94 9 56
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 94 1188.52 1 5
White 353 1111.53 5 56
Whitfield 3549 3390.59 32 178
Wilcox 184 2093.29 19 40
Wilkes 193 1927.3 4 23
Wilkinson 215 2410.58 11 40
Worth 449 2229.17 23 77
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,105,219 (1,861,962 reported molecular tests; 243,257 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 219,025* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,229 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, August 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

