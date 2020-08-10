Veterans PG Rodney James commits to Hiram College

|
KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans point guard, Rodney James, will head to Hiram College to play for the Terriers this upcoming season.
The senior guard recently announced on Twitter he committed to the small liberal arts Division III college in Hiram, Ohio.
James is a true leader at the point guard position. He averaged 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals his senior year. He was named Second Team All-Region in 5A.
James helped lead the Warhawks to a 25-4 overall record and a second round playoff berth, before losing to Lithonia.
Here’s James on what attracted him to the coaching staff at Hiram:
“What drew me to them mainly was his consistency with checking up on me more than just like, oh, are you coming, are you coming,” said James. “He checked on how is your weekend going. It was more of a relationship I had with him other than him just trying to recruit me for basketball.”
James also talked about what he expects to accomplish at Hiram:
“Honestly, the thing I want to accomplish most is just to maintain good grades while I’m still out there on the basketball court. Waking up, being consistently early to practice, not missing no days. Just staying focused.”