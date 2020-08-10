Wet week ahead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will be widespread at times this week as beneficial rain is expected across Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
A few morning showers will turn into better organized showers and storms by this afternoon. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main storm threats. Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will climb into the low and middle 90’s. Heat index value will be in the 100’s for some. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
Rinse and repeat. An upper level weather disturbance will generate another round of showers and storms across Middle Georgia tomorrow. Temperatures will begin a slow decline as well.
REST OF WEEK.
Pretty good coverage of rain remains throughout the entirety of the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on Saturday and Sunday thanks to added cloud cover and rain coverage as well. Between now and Sunday night we are looking at widespread rainfall totals between 1-2″ area wide. This rain is much needed as drought conditions have crept up across Middle Georgia.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).