2 men hospitalized after being shot in Macon Tuesday night

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 200 block of Ward Street just before 9 o’clock.

Deputies were told while en route to the scene that a 21-year-old male victim was driven to The Medical Center, Navicent Health with a gunshot wound to the leg. After meeting with that victim at the hospital, deputies learned that another victim, a 25-year-old male, had also arrived at the hospital. The 25-year-old was grazed by a gunshot on the chest.

The 21-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition. The 25-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told deputies the victims were walking on Ward Street when the shooting happened.

There is no information on a possible shooting at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleChurch offers cooling station for homeless in Houston County
Next articleLester Miller beats Cliffard Whitby in runoff for Macon-Bibb mayor
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!