2 men hospitalized after being shot in Macon Tuesday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 200 block of Ward Street just before 9 o’clock.
Deputies were told while en route to the scene that a 21-year-old male victim was driven to The Medical Center, Navicent Health with a gunshot wound to the leg. After meeting with that victim at the hospital, deputies learned that another victim, a 25-year-old male, had also arrived at the hospital. The 25-year-old was grazed by a gunshot on the chest.
The 21-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition. The 25-year-old is listed in stable condition.
Witnesses told deputies the victims were walking on Ward Street when the shooting happened.
There is no information on a possible shooting at this time.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
