Johnson County football player tests positive for COVID-19

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
1
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Johnson County High School football workouts are suspended through Tuesday, August 18 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a letter from Superintendent Eddie Morris, which said the player was last on campus Monday, August 3.

“We have notified the South Central Health District and our local Health Department,” Morris wrote. “We are asking that all football players and coaches remain quarantined until this date.”

Johnson County had 248 cumulative reported COVID-19 cases and 1 COVID-19 related deaths as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. update on Tuesday, August 11.

Tucker Sargent
Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012.