Lester Miller beats Cliffard Whitby in runoff for Macon-Bibb mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lester Miller will be Macon-Bibb’s next mayor.
Miller beat Cliffard Whitby in a runoff election Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, collecting 59.2% of the vote to Whitby’s 40.8%.
Miller will take office in January, replacing Robert Reichert, who has been mayor since December 2007.
Miller (42%) and Whitby (27%) received the most votes of the five candidates in the June 9 non-partisan election, but neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, which forced Tuesday’s runoff election.
Following Tuesday’s victory, Miller told supporters gathered at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame that “tonight we’re going to celebrate, but tomorrow we’re going back to work.”
Whitby released a statement following the election that said “the voters of Macon-Bibb have spoken.”
“They shared their voice and we will respect that,” Whitby said. “We are grateful to everyone who has supported our campaign and I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to speak with so many from all over the county. We look forward to the future of Macon-Bibb and see this city rise to the challenges ahead of it. I still believe Macon’s best days are ahead of it.”
