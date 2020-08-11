Authorities arrest suspect in connection with Little Caesars shooting

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested 26-year-old Trevarus Demonte Kendrick in connection to the shooting death of Kenneth Campbell.

The arrest comes after Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Fugitive Task Force received a Crimestoppers tip.

Authorities took Kendrick into custody for questioning around 9 Tuesday morning.

Deputies took Kendrick to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with murder. There is no bond at this time.

