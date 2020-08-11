Mercer welcomes freshman minority students to campus

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Incoming freshman minority Mercer University students are getting an early taste of campus life.
Tuesday, Mercer’s Minority Program and Opportunity Scholars Program welcomed incoming minority freshmen to the university.
The freshmen moved in ahead of the returning and non-minority students. They also received a warm welcome, back-to-school gear, and Chick-fil-A meals.
Benefits of early move-in
Ken Blair — academic coordinator and minority mentor advisor — calls an early move-in “highly beneficial.”
“They get to move in early — who doesn’t like to move in early?” Blair asked. “Their family gets to tour the campus a little bit more. They also get to meet their professors and get hands-on experience.”
Move-in for non-minority and returning students starts Wednesday and goes till Friday.