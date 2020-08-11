Morning News Update: New virtual care system for some COVID-19 patients, COVID-19 testing at Middle Georgia churches

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Kemp and Navicent Health introduce new virtual care system for some COVID-19 patients: https://41nbc.com/2020/08/10/kemp-and-navicent-introduce-new-virtual-care-system/
The Community Empowerment Center is offering free drive-thru Covid-19 testing at the following locations:
- Tuesday, August 11th – St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive in Macon
- Wednesday, August 12th – Lundy Chapel Baptist Church, 2081 Forest Hill Road in Macon
- Thursday, August 13th – Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave in Macon
Testing is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all three sites. According to the Community Empowerment Center, test results come back within 7 days.