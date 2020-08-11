Rain coverage to increase through week

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Another round of showers and storms are on the way this afternoon and evening as we continue to look at a wet week ahead.

TODAY.

Showers and thunderstorms across Middle Georgia this afternoon will be scattered across the region. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side as well. Temperatures will warm back into the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. Factoring in humidity, heat index values will range from the upper 90’s to up to 105°. A heat advisory is not expected to be issued but these values should be taken very seriously. A few showers will linger into the overnight as temperatures fall into the low and middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

We’ve got more of the same on the way tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 90’s area wide. Scattered showers and storms will return as well.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday. Right now it looks that Thursday and Friday will be the wettest days of the seven day. In result of the added cloud coverage, temperatures will stay in the low 90’s from Thursday through early next week. Rain and storm chances remain high through early next week as well. Keep the umbrella handy!

