Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 3-7

Restaurant Report Card: August 3-7
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 3 and Friday, August 7, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Burger King
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Bianca’s Grill
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
305 Seafood & Wings
701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 12 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Houston County:
Lieu’s On the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2020
Lieu’s on the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 08-05-2020
Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2020
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
The Brunch Box
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2020
Laurens County:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2020
Monroe County:
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2020
Pruitt Health of Forsyth
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2020
Putnam County:
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
Taylor County:
Taylor County Healthcare (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2020
