Riverside Drive abandoned house fire under investigation

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fire investigators are looking into an abandoned house fire that happened Tuesday morning.

Macon-Bibb fire crews responded to the fire in the wooded area on the 2000 block of Riverside Drive around 5 o’clock in the morning.

According to Captain Dusty Cox, fire crews discovered a house burning behind a tree line.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within about half an hour.

Captain Cox says the home was unoccupied and will probably be deemed a total loss.

Investigators say the fire was intentional.