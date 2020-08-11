Riverside Drive abandoned house fire under investigation

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fire investigators are looking into an abandoned house fire that happened Tuesday morning.
Macon-Bibb fire crews responded to the fire in the wooded area on the 2000 block of Riverside Drive around 5 o’clock in the morning.
According to Captain Dusty Cox, fire crews discovered a house burning behind a tree line.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within about half an hour.
Captain Cox says the home was unoccupied and will probably be deemed a total loss.
Investigators say the fire was intentional.