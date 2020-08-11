Runoff election happening in Macon-Bibb

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb residents are headed to the polls to vote in the mayoral runoff election.
With two candidates on the ballot, voters will choose their next mayor. Here is a list of locations where residents can cast their votes.
East Macon
- River Edge Behavioral Center
- St. Matthew Baptist Church
- Northeast Magnet High School
- New Griswoldville Baptist Church
- Swift Creek Baptist Church
Godfrey
- Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson
- Beulah Baptist Church
- Beulahland Bible Church
- Bruce Elementary School
- Harvest Cathedral
Hazzard
- Covenant Life Cathedral
- Lake Wildwood Clubhouse
- Middle GA State University
- New Heights Church
Howard
- Northway Church
- Howard Community Club
- Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church
- Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church
- Forest Hills Methodist Church
- St Francis Episcopal Church
- Northside Christian Church
Rutland
- Mikado Baptist Church
- Porterfield Baptist Church
Vineville
- Professional Learning Center
- First Christian Church
- Glorious Hope Baptist Church
- Greater Bellevue Baptist Church
- Northminster Presbyterian Church
- Lutheran Church of The Redeemer
Warrior
- Lizella Baptist Church
- Macon Evangelistic Church
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Times subject to change.