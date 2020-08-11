Runoff election happening in Macon-Bibb

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb residents are headed to the polls to vote in the mayoral runoff election.

With two candidates on the ballot, voters will choose their next mayor. Here is a list of locations where residents can cast their votes.

East Macon

  • River Edge Behavioral Center
  • St. Matthew Baptist Church
  • Northeast Magnet High School
  • New Griswoldville Baptist Church
  • Swift Creek Baptist Church

Godfrey

  • Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson
  • Beulah Baptist Church
  • Beulahland Bible Church
  • Bruce Elementary School
  • Harvest Cathedral

Hazzard

  • Covenant Life Cathedral
  • Lake Wildwood Clubhouse
  • Middle GA State University
  • New Heights Church

Howard

  • Northway Church
  • Howard Community Club
  • Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church
  • Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church
  • Forest Hills Methodist Church
  • St Francis Episcopal Church
  • Northside Christian Church

Rutland

  • Mikado Baptist Church
  • Porterfield Baptist Church

Vineville

  • Professional Learning Center
  • First Christian Church
  • Glorious Hope Baptist Church
  • Greater Bellevue Baptist Church
  • Northminster Presbyterian Church
  • Lutheran Church of The Redeemer

Warrior

  • Lizella Baptist Church
  • Macon Evangelistic Church

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Times subject to change.

