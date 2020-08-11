Two Macon voting locations will remain open until 7:30pm due to delayed opening

According to a news release from the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections, two polling locations were delayed opening.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon-Bibb polling locations will remain open for voting until 7:30 tonight due to technical difficulty.

The two Macon voting locations are:

  • EM3 – Appling Middle School – 1646 (B) Upper River Road
  • HO6 – St. Francis Episcopal Church – 432 Forest Hill Rd.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections office at 478-621-6622.

