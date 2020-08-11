UPDATE (Tuesday, August 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 222,588 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 689 3712.08 19 65
Atkinson 324 3889.56 3 39
Bacon 438 3840.76 8 34
Baker 65 2086.01 3 13
Baldwin 1070 2408.39 41 108
Banks 275 1376.24 4 44
Barrow 1323 1531.55 32 179
Bartow 1914 1727.89 64 220
Ben Hill 464 2787.62 4 42
Berrien 304 1577.09 0 13
Bibb 3715 2441.67 71 609
Bleckley 252 1962.92 10 18
Brantley 255 1327.99 6 18
Brooks 416 2645.13 18 48
Bryan 677 1729.82 8 57
Bulloch 1310 1648.48 14 87
Burke 481 2152.9 7 61
Butts 494 1962.34 38 44
Calhoun 207 3276.87 6 42
Camden 780 1446.48 5 24
Candler 267 2463.78 6 9
Carroll 1905 1585.93 51 131
Catoosa 660 959.71 10 54
Charlton 438 3305.41 3 17
Chatham 5914 2024.12 76 527
Chattahoochee 767 7135.55 2 10
Chattooga 280 1130.58 4 15
Cherokee 3609 1353.63 64 343
Clarke 2117 1631.23 19 136
Clay 91 3187.39 2 7
Clayton 5154 1690.73 111 530
Clinch 200 3004.81 4 16
Cobb 14006 1771.59 323 1416
Coffee 1497 3478 30 204
Colquitt 1565 3447.67 24 119
Columbia 2346 1478.9 25 128
Cook 445 2552.04 6 45
Coweta 1539 1012.49 22 101
Crawford 106 866.86 0 14
Crisp 391 1754.23 15 56
Dade 129 798.17 1 8
Dawson 401 1484.03 3 53
Decatur 809 3073.47 14 64
DeKalb 14292 1801.92 242 1640
Dodge 236 1157.71 3 15
Dooly 258 1925.37 14 47
Dougherty 2754 3063.23 172 569
Douglas 2728 1795.85 54 320
Early 368 3627.05 32 32
Echols 225 5668.93 2 8
Effingham 758 1183.89 3 47
Elbert 366 1931.91 1 18
Emanuel 534 2356.16 11 40
Evans 270 2526.43 3 15
Fannin 349 1325.99 3 32
Fayette 1159 986.01 30 65
Floyd 1580 1581.33 18 103
Forsyth 2357 933.44 24 222
Franklin 416 1783.19 6 33
Fulton 20874 1899.05 445 1918
Gilmer 635 2021.2 4 56
Glascock 25 826.45 1 4
Glynn 2593 3013.47 52 194
Gordon 1225 2110.29 23 85
Grady 503 2049.71 6 66
Greene 325 1736.39 12 40
Gwinnett 20382 2098.76 272 2167
Habersham 1157 2526.2 50 170
Hall 6206 3007.53 99 754
Hancock 324 3954.6 35 46
Haralson 230 748.65 6 19
Harris 659 1898.48 17 71
Hart 322 1233.39 7 47
Heard 147 1188.36 5 9
Henry 3457 1441.22 49 155
Houston 2023 1288.22 62 275
Irwin 168 1780.98 1 25
Jackson 1098 1469.88 17 104
Jasper 168 1183.18 1 13
Jeff Davis 466 3076.31 8 25
Jefferson 517 3376.22 8 54
Jenkins 249 2903.45 24 47
Johnson 248 2567.02 11 44
Jones 322 1126.23 3 30
Lamar 280 1447.25 12 29
Lanier 221 2135.06 4 15
Laurens 993 2099.54 14 86
Lee 551 1838.44 22 86
Liberty 766 1237.4 4 64
Lincoln 150 1846.15 4 21
Long 132 662.82 1 8
Lowndes 3229 2739.27 45 149
Lumpkin 357 1056.15 6 54
Macon 180 1385.89 10 39
Madison 417 1381.85 6 45
Marion 152 1832.87 5 15
McDuffie 365 1690.05 10 54
McIntosh 190 1304.32 2 13
Meriwether 403 1917.22 6 51
Miller 146 2532.96 0 8
Mitchell 657 2978.78 41 124
Monroe 467 1684.28 27 61
Montgomery 157 1702.08 2 16
Morgan 283 1478.73 0 18
Murray 609 1512.63 2 35
Muscogee 4826 2518.45 102 487
Newton 1865 1659.93 40 196
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16668 0 96 423
Oconee 450 1078.18 15 44
Oglethorpe 226 1482.94 7 30
Paulding 1744 1010.77 23 124
Peach 394 1439.27 14 70
Pickens 410 1222.79 5 38
Pierce 413 2113.07 9 45
Pike 224 1187.7 5 21
Polk 837 1924.93 11 38
Pulaski 127 1165.89 2 14
Putnam 437 1996.8 18 47
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 227 1336.39 3 34
Randolph 273 4042.05 26 43
Richmond 4509 2229.53 94 414
Rockdale 1371 1443.77 18 175
Schley 69 1308.06 1 8
Screven 215 1546.76 9 28
Seminole 212 2604.42 4 20
Spalding 967 1399.22 41 128
Stephens 655 2487.85 13 75
Stewart 256 4176.86 7 51
Sumter 775 2636.14 56 176
Talbot 140 2273.47 3 20
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 520 2046.36 1 37
Taylor 93 1168.64 2 14
Telfair 289 1847.35 10 26
Terrell 301 3554.98 30 67
Thomas 1135 2554.52 43 136
Tift 1363 3338.23 40 178
Toombs 783 2901.83 9 56
Towns 151 1254.78 1 18
Treutlen 130 1903.65 3 17
Troup 2312 3283.44 72 264
Turner 251 3107.97 18 40
Twiggs 122 1508.78 4 30
Union 285 1124.93 7 45
Unknown 2665 0 12 85
Upson 567 2157.78 46 60
Walker 723 1038.64 17 37
Walton 1153 1203.37 39 126
Ware 1170 3263.33 29 113
Warren 80 1535.51 1 21
Washington 486 2393.85 2 31
Wayne 790 2635.62 11 62
Webster 40 1568.63 2 8
Wheeler 95 1201.16 1 5
White 359 1130.42 5 56
Whitfield 3575 3415.43 32 179
Wilcox 186 2116.04 19 41
Wilkes 193 1927.3 3 22
Wilkinson 220 2466.64 11 41
Worth 450 2234.14 23 77
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,139,062 (1,895,485 reported molecular tests; 243,577 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 222,588* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,351 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

