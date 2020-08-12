Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Macon dollar store Wednesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the man they say robbed a dollar store Wednesday night.
A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at around 8:30 at Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Road.
Witnesses told deputies the man entered the store and showed a gun before demanding money and running away.
No one was injured.
The man is described as being between 5’10” and 6 feet tall with a “stocky build.” Photos are attached.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.