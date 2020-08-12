Candidate Cliffard Whitby thanks supporters, family after loss to Lester Miller

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lester Miller’s opponent, Cliffard Whitby, says he fought a good fight, but the votes didn’t add up.
Whitby says he thanks his supporters, family, and campaign staff for all their support, and he is still amazed by his team’s effort. He says the group put together his campaign fairly quickly.
“I couldn’t be happier with the supporters and the Whitby 2020 team,” Whitby said. “We had less than a year to organize and coordinate a major mayoral campaign and I could not be happier with the support that we had and my family which made this all possible.”
Whitby says he does not see himself getting into politics again in the near future.