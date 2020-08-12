City of Dublin passes mask ordinance, requests statewide mask mandate

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– In an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, Dublin city council members voted to pass a mask ordinance.

The ordinance passed in a 6-1 vote and requires residents and visitors to wear masks in public spaces in the city of Dublin.

People with certain health conditions are not required to wear a mask and neither are children under the age of 10.

The ordinance states, that masks will be required in all Dublin businesses, non-profits, stores, or other places where goods or services are provided. Those establishments will also be required to post a sign near the front entrance to let customers know they must wear a mask inside.

Law enforcement in Dublin and Laurens County will also be required to enforce the mask ordinance. The ordinance states that if anyone is in violation, they will face consequences. The first violation is a warning, a chance to leave the establishment, or comply with one of the exceptions. Any violation after the first one could result in a civil penalty. The first time is no more than a $25 fine, the second time is no more than a $50 fine, and the third time is no more than a $100 fine.

City Councilman Bill Brown was the only person on council to vote against the ordinance. Brown believes the ordinance violates Governor Brian Kemp’s executive orders for the state of Georgia and will not hold any weight in Laurens County.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult to enforce a mask mandate and more than anything, I think what the city is trying to do is make a statement about the importance of mask-wearing and I think that could have been done through other measures,” said Brown.

City council also passed a resolution during the emergency meeting to send a request letter to Governor Kemp encouraging him to impose a statewide mask mandate.

The resolution states that if Kemp does not want to enact a statewide mask mandate, the Mayor and city council asks that he specifically authorize local governments to implement their own mask mandates, as they deem appropriate.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this story.