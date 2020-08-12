Hawkinsville under precautionary boil water advisory

Listen to the content of this post:

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Hawkinsville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory. This is according to a news release from the city.

The City of Hawkinsville water distribution system experienced a water main break on Hillcrest Avenue on Wednesday.

The break caused low water pressure for some customers and loss of water for others. City workers are currently repairing the issue, according to the news release.

Areas Impacted

The precautionary boil water advisory impacts the following areas:

Hillcrest Avenue

Kamelia Drive

Clark Drive

Sandy Springs Circle

Residents located at the above locations are advised to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.