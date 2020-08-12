Macon 30-Day-Fund distributed to qualified small business in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More small businesses are getting some assistance.

Founders of the Macon 30 Day Fund, Blake Sullivan and Kathy McArthur, gave more than 20 grants to several Macon-Bibb business owners Wednesday.

Nearly $140,000 worth of grants were given away to 86 Macon small businesses.

Recipient Tedra Huston says receiving money for her business, MJM Consolidated Services, is a blessing.

Huston says she had to cut jobs due to the pandemic, but now with revenue from the 30-day fund, she can call her employee to come back to work.

“I actually called those employees yesterday,” said Huston. “And let them know that I will be in touch with them over the next couple of days and reaching out to those businesses and seeing how we can help them.”

The fund’s advisory board member, Bryan Nichols, says the COVID-19 crisis put hundreds of small businesses in Macon-Bibb at risk, leaving owners struggling to survive.

Nichols says the fund will address some of the financial challenges business owners are facing. He says the fund is set up to save as many Macon-Bibb jobs as possible.

“A lot of people don’t realize they are not just trying to keep their businesses open,” said Nichols. “ But it’s also their livelihood. So it’s not just the bills of the business they have to pay but also their bills at home.”

Nichols says the advisory committee carefully reviewed more than 200 applications and voted on which small businesses were qualified. He says each business owner had to meet specific criteria such as having at least 3 employees.

Nichols added the money awarded does not need to be repaid.

The Macon 30-Day Fund was started back in April.