Macon-Bibb officials say voting turnout was quick and easy

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Board of Elections officials say the vote counting process for Tuesday’s election was quick and easy.
Although two precincts were delayed due to technical difficulties, they were able to extend the hours to give residents more time to vote.
They say the voting experience was different from the June primary elections that kept some people in lines for hours.
Elections Supervisor Jeanetta Watson says the amount of training workers received made an impact on voters’ experience.
“During the June primary, we were really heavily into the COVID-19, which we still are with social distancing and things like that, but we had to find some way to get the poll workers in here to have hands-on training so that they could better understand the new technology,” Watson said.
Watson says they are getting ready for the general election in November and making sure the voting process is quick and easy again.