Showers and storms to continue across southeast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will be a little less scattered across the region this afternoon as temperatures continue to sit in the middle 90’s.

TODAY.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected again today and that means temperatures will be back in the middle 90’s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are still expected to be scattered across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low and middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers will stay through the overnight as well.

TOMORROW.

A few morning showers are possible, but the bulk of the activity fires up during the afternoon hours. With added cloud and rain coverage, high temperatures will top out in the low 90’s. Overnight lows will stay consistent in the low and middle 70’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Rain chances begin to really bump on Friday and Saturday. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are forecast across the region. As a result, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. It doesn’t look to be until early next week that we get a break in the rain activity. 1-2″ of rain area wide can be expected between now and Sunday night.

