UPDATE (Wednesday, August 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7028
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 226,153 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 721 3884.49 19 67
Atkinson 330 3961.58 3 39
Bacon 448 3928.45 8 34
Baker 67 2150.19 3 13
Baldwin 1095 2464.66 42 109
Banks 280 1401.26 5 45
Barrow 1355 1568.6 34 181
Bartow 1953 1763.1 64 224
Ben Hill 478 2871.73 5 43
Berrien 318 1649.72 1 15
Bibb 3795 2494.25 73 623
Bleckley 261 2033.03 10 19
Brantley 257 1338.4 6 18
Brooks 419 2664.21 17 47
Bryan 695 1775.81 8 58
Bulloch 1334 1678.68 16 89
Burke 504 2255.84 7 63
Butts 495 1966.31 38 45
Calhoun 210 3324.36 6 42
Camden 804 1490.99 5 25
Candler 271 2500.69 6 9
Carroll 1910 1590.09 52 132
Catoosa 677 984.43 10 54
Charlton 439 3312.96 3 17
Chatham 5990 2050.13 87 545
Chattahoochee 766 7126.24 2 10
Chattooga 302 1219.41 4 15
Cherokee 3707 1390.38 65 350
Clarke 2150 1656.66 19 140
Clay 93 3257.44 2 7
Clayton 5245 1720.59 114 540
Clinch 204 3064.9 4 16
Cobb 14279 1806.12 326 1427
Coffee 1529 3552.34 30 205
Colquitt 1581 3482.92 24 119
Columbia 2443 1540.05 27 130
Cook 454 2603.66 6 45
Coweta 1568 1031.57 22 101
Crawford 107 875.04 0 15
Crisp 398 1785.63 15 57
Dade 136 841.48 2 9
Dawson 431 1595.06 5 56
Decatur 834 3168.45 16 67
DeKalb 14485 1826.25 247 1657
Dodge 243 1192.05 3 17
Dooly 261 1947.76 14 47
Dougherty 2774 3085.48 172 573
Douglas 2773 1825.47 54 326
Early 372 3666.47 32 32
Echols 225 5668.93 2 8
Effingham 770 1202.64 5 49
Elbert 369 1947.74 1 19
Emanuel 537 2369.4 11 41
Evans 282 2638.72 3 17
Fannin 354 1344.98 4 32
Fayette 1187 1009.83 31 67
Floyd 1648 1649.39 18 111
Forsyth 2416 956.81 26 229
Franklin 423 1813.19 6 33
Fulton 21140 1923.25 455 1954
Gilmer 651 2072.13 4 59
Glascock 24 793.39 1 4
Glynn 2625 3050.66 53 196
Gordon 1264 2177.47 23 87
Grady 522 2127.14 7 69
Greene 331 1768.45 12 42
Gwinnett 20685 2129.96 275 2190
Habersham 1173 2561.14 50 170
Hall 6298 3052.11 104 761
Hancock 328 4003.42 35 47
Haralson 231 751.9 7 20
Harris 668 1924.41 17 72
Hart 325 1244.88 7 47
Heard 148 1196.44 5 9
Henry 3513 1464.57 54 156
Houston 2048 1304.13 62 278
Irwin 172 1823.39 1 26
Jackson 1118 1496.65 17 105
Jasper 170 1197.27 2 13
Jeff Davis 485 3201.74 8 26
Jefferson 532 3474.17 9 54
Jenkins 251 2926.77 24 47
Johnson 252 2608.43 12 44
Jones 326 1140.22 4 30
Lamar 280 1447.25 12 29
Lanier 225 2173.7 4 15
Laurens 1064 2249.66 17 91
Lee 565 1885.16 23 87
Liberty 780 1260.02 6 69
Lincoln 153 1883.08 4 22
Long 132 662.82 1 8
Lowndes 3273 2776.6 48 153
Lumpkin 371 1097.57 7 57
Macon 181 1393.59 10 39
Madison 424 1405.04 7 45
Marion 156 1881.1 5 15
McDuffie 386 1787.29 10 55
McIntosh 194 1331.78 3 13
Meriwether 409 1945.77 6 51
Miller 149 2585.01 0 8
Mitchell 658 2983.32 41 126
Monroe 473 1705.92 28 62
Montgomery 157 1702.08 2 16
Morgan 295 1541.44 0 18
Murray 623 1547.4 2 36
Muscogee 4879 2546.11 104 494
Newton 1895 1686.63 45 197
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16470 0 96 447
Oconee 455 1090.16 15 45
Oglethorpe 236 1548.56 7 31
Paulding 1789 1036.85 23 127
Peach 402 1468.49 15 70
Pickens 420 1252.61 5 41
Pierce 420 2148.89 9 46
Pike 228 1208.91 5 21
Polk 877 2016.93 11 41
Pulaski 133 1220.97 3 16
Putnam 449 2051.63 18 47
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 230 1354.06 3 35
Randolph 274 4056.86 26 43
Richmond 4672 2310.13 95 415
Rockdale 1395 1469.04 23 178
Schley 74 1402.84 1 8
Screven 216 1553.96 9 30
Seminole 220 2702.7 4 20
Spalding 983 1422.37 41 130
Stephens 663 2518.23 13 78
Stewart 256 4176.86 7 51
Sumter 784 2666.76 56 176
Talbot 142 2305.94 3 20
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 546 2148.68 2 39
Taylor 94 1181.2 2 14
Telfair 302 1930.45 12 28
Terrell 306 3614.03 30 67
Thomas 1147 2581.53 44 140
Tift 1373 3362.72 41 181
Toombs 789 2924.06 9 56
Towns 154 1279.71 1 19
Treutlen 132 1932.93 3 17
Troup 2335 3316.1 71 267
Turner 257 3182.27 18 40
Twiggs 124 1533.51 4 30
Union 298 1176.24 7 46
Unknown 2730 0 8 80
Upson 574 2184.42 46 61
Walker 742 1065.94 17 39
Walton 1188 1239.9 39 130
Ware 1178 3285.64 29 113
Warren 87 1669.87 1 21
Washington 497 2448.03 2 34
Wayne 825 2752.39 11 63
Webster 40 1568.63 2 8
Wheeler 97 1226.45 1 5
White 370 1165.06 6 60
Whitfield 3621 3459.38 32 182
Wilcox 188 2138.79 19 41
Wilkes 195 1947.27 3 22
Wilkinson 221 2477.86 11 41
Worth 457 2268.89 23 77
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,162,619 (1,916,742 reported molecular tests; 245,877 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 226,153* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,456 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article‘I Want Everyone To Wear Their Mask’: COVID-19 Survivor Describes Painful Ordeal
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!