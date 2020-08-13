Washington County School District confirms positive COVID-19 at its high school

|
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District confirms a positive COVID-19 cases at one of its schools.
According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond, a Washington County High School student contracted the virus and is now self-isolating at home.
Anyone that was potentially exposed to the virus has been notified by the school district and has been told to quarantine. The letter goes on to say that the school district’s team of contact tracers consulted with the Department of Public Health during the entire process.
The letter goes on to say that the school district will continue to follow guidelines set by the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
School officials are encouraging parents to check in with their children daily and reinforce health habits throughout the day.
The letter goes on to say that if any child who attends the Washington County School District tests positive for COVID-19, has a fever, respiratory symptoms, fatigue, headache, stomach issues, or other COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to stay home.
Here is the letter from Washington County School District Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond: