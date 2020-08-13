Georgia Military College confirms positive COVID-19 cases at its prep school

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College confirms students at its prep school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from GMC, once school officials were made aware of the cases, their health services team immediately notified all faculty members, parents of students who are in the same grade levels as the students who tested positive, and people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

The statement goes on to say that all GMC Prep School facilities have undergone deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Any student or faculty member who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and can return after 10 days or if they no longer exhibit symptoms. Georgia Military College’s policy says that any GMC family member is required to stay home if they have a fever or show symptoms of COVID-19.

Here is the full statement from Georgia Military College:

“GMC continues to follow and practice our Five Step Program to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and facilities. We are aware of cases reported of students in our Prep School and our Health Services team immediately notified all faculty members, parents of students in the grade levels of the positive individuals, and potential contacts, of the chance of exposure. All GMC Prep School facilities have undergone a deep cleaning and disinfecting. Per the Department of Health’s guidance, any student or faculty member that tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and can return 10 days after their positive test if they no longer have symptoms. Per our institution’s policies, any of our GMC family is required to stay home if they have a fever or show other symptoms of COVID-19.”