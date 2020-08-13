Georgia Military College confirms positive COVID-19 cases at its prep school

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College confirms students at its prep school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from GMC, once school officials were made aware of the cases, their health services team immediately notified all faculty members, parents of students who are in the same grade levels as the students who tested positive, and people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

The statement goes on to say that all GMC Prep School facilities have undergone deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Any student or faculty member who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and can return after 10 days or if they no longer exhibit symptoms. Georgia Military College’s policy says that any GMC family member is required to stay home if they have a fever or show symptoms of COVID-19.

Here is the full statement from Georgia Military College:

“GMC continues to follow and practice our Five Step Program to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and facilities. We are aware of cases reported of students in our Prep School and our Health Services team immediately notified all faculty members, parents of students in the grade levels of the positive individuals, and potential contacts, of the chance of exposure. All GMC Prep School facilities have undergone a deep cleaning and disinfecting. Per the Department of Health’s guidance, any student or faculty member that tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and can return 10 days after their positive test if they no longer have symptoms. Per our institution’s policies, any of our GMC family is required to stay home if they have a fever or show other symptoms of COVID-19.”

Previous articleMorning News Update: Man wanted for robbing dollar store in Macon at gunpoint, Washington County School District confirms positive COVID-19 case
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.