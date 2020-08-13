Listen to the content of this post:

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBCV/WMGT) —More than 700 Crawford Middle and High School students will receive a Fire Tablet for the new school year. United Way of Central Georgia partnered with Amazon, to help students who do not have access the internet.

Seventh grade teacher Nicole Davis, says this year will be a tricky one but they will get through it. Davis says the pandemic caused a major shift for her students. She wants them to know they have support.

“Emotionally, mentally, however we can, ” said Davis.

Assistant Principal at Crawford Middle School, Debbie Vaughn, says the tablets, paired with mobile hotspots on county school buses, will allow students to be prepared if another shutdown occurs.

“We’ve been very blessed to have this gift given to our students last Spring when we had to shut down for the COVID-19 a lot of our students didn’t have access to a technology device at home to be able to access their studies in the curriculum,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says with this donation, students will now have that chance. She says the district offers virtual and in-person learning. Davis says her students will have access to more educational content.

“This will allow us to incorporate more apps, more digital resources,” said Davis.

Vaughn says tablets are only for middle and high school students, and each student may keep the tablet until the end of the school year.