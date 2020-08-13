For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

WASHINGTON (AP) – With Washington talks on emergency coronavirus aid having stalled, both sides are playing the blame game rather than making any serious moves to try to break their stalemate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday pressed the case for funding for the U.S. Postal Service, rental assistance, food aid, and rapid virus testing.

Pelosi blasts Republicans as not caring and says “people will die” if the delay grinds into September. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are “rejecting any more relief for anyone unless they get a flood of demands with no real relationship to COVID-19.”

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow says, “It’s a stalemate.”

